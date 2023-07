SUSPECT CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT & OTHER COUNTS

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A FEMALE AT A RESIDENCE AND THE.OFFICERS WHO RESPONDED TO THE CALL.

OFFICERS WERE SENT TO THE 2400 BLOCK OF SOUTH CLINTON FOR THE DOMESTIC ASSAULT CALL AROUND 12:30P.M. FRIDAY.

THE SUSPECT, 28-YEAR-OLD BRYAN ALBERTO HERNANDEZ, BECAME COMBATIVE WHEN THE TWO OFFICERS ARRIVED.

POLICE SAY HERNANDEZ KICKED ONE OFFICER SEVERAL TIMES, AND SLAPPED AND TRIED TO BITE THEM.

A THIRD OFFICER ARRIVED AND HELPED SUBDUE THE SUSPECT.

ONE OFFICER SUSTAINED A LEG INJURY.

HERNANDEZ IS CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ASSAULTING OFFICERS RESULTING IN BODILY INJURY, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS RESULTING IN BODILY INJURY.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5600 BOND.