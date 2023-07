SOUTH DAKOTA HAS LOWEST JOBLESS RATE IN U.S.

SOUTH DAKOTA HAS OFFICIALLY BROKEN THE STATE RECORD FOR THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN HISTORY WITH A JUNE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OF 1.8%.

THE STATE IS TIED WITH NEW HAMPSHIRE FOR THE LOWEST JOBLESS RATE IN THE COUNTRY ACCORDING TO U.S. LABOR STATISTICS.

NEBRASKA SET A U.S. RECORD IN DECEMBER OF 2021 AT 1.7 PER CENT.

THE CORNHUSKER STATE IS THIRD NATIONALLY AT 1.9%, IOWA IS AT 2.7% IN 16TH PLACE.

SOUTH DAKOTA HAD PREVIOUSLY TIED THEIR STATE RECORD OF 1.9% UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS.

EMPLOYMENT GREW BY 1,300 IN JUNE.

SOUTH DAKOTA CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN 24,000 JOB OPENINGS AND IS RUNNING THE FREEDOM WORKS HERE NATIONWIDE WORKFORCE RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE FROM ACROSS THE NATION TO LIVE, WORK, AND RAISE THEIR FAMILIES IN THE STATE.