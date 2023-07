PLENTY OF LOCAL FUN SET FOR RAGBRAI RIDERS

THERE’S PLENTY OF ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULED FOR THE RAGBRAI RIDERS AND SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT LOCATED AT 401 GORDON DRIVE.

CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE MUSIC STARTS AT 1:30 P.M. WITH JOE DONNELLY PERFORMING:

THERE ARE ALSO NEW ARTISTIC MURALS THAT WILL BE ON DISPLAY:

THERE’S ALSO A NEW INTERACTIVE SCULPTURE ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER BETWEEN PIERCE AND NEBNRASKA STREETS.

WESTRA SAYS YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO PARK AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AREA BECAUSE OF ALL THE ACTIVITY:

THE DOWNTOWN PARKING RAMPS ARE AT 419 DOUGLAS, 312 JACKSON, 419 JONES AND 5TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.