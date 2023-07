HEELAN STUDENTS & STAFF WELCOME RAGBRAI RIDERS

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL WILL BE THE CAMPGROUND SITE OF A LARGE GROUP OF RAGBRAI RIDERS THIS WEEKEND.

SCOTT PLATHE IS HELPING TO ORGANIZE THE SCHOOL’S WELCOMING EFFORT:

THE HIGH SCHOOL EFFORT IS ALSO A FUNDRAISER FOR THE HEELAN CHOIR, WHICH IS TRAVELING TO ITALY NEXT SUMMER:

THE MEALS FEATURE AN ALL YOU CAN EAT SPAGHETTI DINNER FOR $15 AND A VARIETY OF OTHER OFFERINGS.

PLATHE SAYS THEY HAVE SEVERAL GROUPS STAYING AT THE SCHOOL, INCLUDING ONE BIG ONE:

SEVERAL HEELAN STUDENTS WERE BUSY MAKING SIGNS AND HELPING WITH OTHER PREPARATIONS FRIDAY TO PREPARE FOR THE 700 VISITORS:

ST. BONIFACE CHURCH IS ALSO HOSTING A “BLESSING OF THE BIKES” AT 3:45 P.M. SATURDAY FOR ANY RIDERS WHO WISH.