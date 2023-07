SYPHILLIS CASES REMAIN HIGH IN SIOUXLAND AREA

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE SYPHILIS OUTBREAK IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND SURROUNDING AREAS CONTINUES AS CASE COUNTS REMAIN AT VERY HIGH LEVELS.

IN 2022, NEARLY 100 CASES WERE REPORTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

SO FAR IN 2023, SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH HAS RECORDED 49 CASES. TO PUT THIS IN PERSPECTIVE, ONLY 8 CASES OF SYPHILIS WERE REPORTED IN 2018-2022 COMBINED!

SYPHILIS IS A SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE THAT MAY ONLY CAUSE MILD SYMPTOMS THAT COULD GO UNNOTICED.

IF LEFT UNTREATED, SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS CAN AFFECT YOUR HEART, BRAIN, EYES, AND EARS.

IT CAN BE FATAL TO AN BABY IF THE BABY BORN WITH SYPHILIS DUE TO INFECTION IN THE MOTHER.

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY ANTIBIOTIC TREATMENT IS SIMPLE AND VERY EFFECTIVE IN THE EARLY STAGES OF INFECTION.

PEOPLE WITH MULTIPLE SEX PARTNERS ARE AT RISK FOR SYPHILIS.

IF YOU THINK YOU MAY HAVE IT, SEE YOUR DOCTOR OR MAKE AN APPOINTMENT AT SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH TO GET TESTED.