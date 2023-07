SOME CITY PARKS TO BECOME RAGBRAI CAMPGROUNDS

THE MAIN INFLUX OF BIKE RIDERS FOR THE 50TH ANNUAL RAGBRAI BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA WILL START ARRIVING NOW THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR AND LOCAL EVENT CHAIRMAN MATT SALVATORE SAYS SOME OF THE PARKS ARE NOW GOING TO BE CAMPGROUNDS THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

SALVATORE SAYS SEVERAL LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE HOSTING RAGBRAI RIDERS AT THEIR HOMES:

HE HOPES MANY SIOUX CITYANS WILL LINE HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND OTHER STREETS TO CHEER ON THE RIDERS AS THEY MAKE THEIR WAY FROM CHRIS LARSEN PARK AND CAMPGROUNDS UP THE BOULEVARD SUNDAY MORNING.