SAFETY FIRST FOR RAGBRAI RIDERS & LOCAL DRIVERS

WITH AROUND 40,000 OR MORE BIKE RIDERS COMING TO TOWN FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY, THE SAFETY OF THOSE RIDERS AND MOTORISTS IS CRITICAL.

TROOPER KAREY YANEFF OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS DRIVERS WILL FIND THEIR NORMAL ROUTINE DISRUPTED ON MANY MAJOR ROADWAYS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY BECAUSE OF THE INFLUX OF BIKES:

INFLUX1 OC………THE NEXT TOWN. :07

YOU MAY NEED PATIENCE DRIVING IN RURAL AREAS LIKE ON HIGHWAY 140 OR COUNTY ROAD D-12 WHEN YOU MAY SUDDENLY ENCOUNTER GREAT NUMBERS OF BIKE RIDERS:

INFLUX2 OC………EQUIPMENT ISSUES. :29

THE RIDERS WILL ALSO BE FOLLOWED BY A VARIETY OF SUPPORT VEHICLES AS THEY MAKE THEIR WAY ACROSS THE STATE:

INFLUX3 OC………MEDICAL CARE. :17

THERE WILL PROBABLY BE 40,000 MORE CELL PHONES IN USE FOR RAGBRAI IN SIOUX CITY AND THEN ALONG THE ROUTE.

TROOPER YANEFF SAYS SERVICE COULD BE AFFECTED:

INFLUX4 OC………..MAY BE INTERRUPTED. :20

THERE’S A SMART 9-1-1 AP AVAILABLE FROM BOTH APPLE AND GOOGLE PLAY.