IOWA JOBLESS RATE STAYS UNCHANGED

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HELD STEADY IN JUNE AT TWO-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SPOKESPERSON JESSE DOUGHERTY SAYS THAT’S ENCOURAGING NEWS:

DOUGHERTY SAYS THEY DO HAVE SOME INFORMATION FROM SURVEYS OF THOSE ENTERING THE WORKFORCE.

HE SAYS THE IMPACTS OF THE SUMMER SHOWED IN THE JOBS GAINS.

SOME AREAS LOST JOBS, MOST NOTABLY CONSTRUCTION LOSING 71-HUNDRED.

IT WAS THE SECOND STRAIGHT MONTH THAT THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS UNCHANGED.