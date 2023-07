EMERALD ASH BORER NOW INFESTING LE MARS TREES

TREES INFESTED WITH EMERALD ASH BORER ARE NOW BECOMING AN ISSUE IN THE CITY OF LE MARS.

THERE ARE AN ESTIMATED 800 ASH TREES ON CITY PROPERTY, AND THERE ARE SIGNS THAT THE TREE KILLING PEST IS BECOMING ESTABLISHED THERE.

PARKS SUPERVISOR BRAD EPPLING DESCRIBES WHERE HE’S SEEN ASH BORER IN THE CITY.

WILLOW CREEK GOLF COURSE IS ANOTHER AREA WHERE EPPLING SAYS HE HAS SEEN SOME IMPACT FROM THE ASH BORER:

CITY MANAGER JASON VACURA BROUGHT IT TO THE LE MARS CITY COUNCIL’S ATTENTION AT THEIR MEETING TUESDAY.

GOING FORWARD, VACURA SAYS THE CITY MUST COME UP WITH A PLAN TO REMOVE INFECTED TREES, AND REPLACE THEM.