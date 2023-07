ABDI ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA IN FATAL SHOOTING CASE

THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE JUNE 26TH FATAL SHOOTING OF A MAN AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE IN SIOUX CITY HAS ENTERED A NOT GUILTY PLEA TO CHARGES IN THE CASE.

20-YEAR-OLD YASIN ABDI OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER FOR THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 36-YEAR-OLD MARLON WHITE EYES OF SIOUX CITY,

WHITE EYES WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN CRITICAL CONDITION AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

POLICE SAY AN ALTERCATION BETWEEN SEVERAL PEOPLE HAD TAKEN PLACE, PRIOR TO THE SHOOTING.

ABDI IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A MILLION DOLLAR BOND

NO TRIAL DATE IN THE CASE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED YET.