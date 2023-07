14 PEOPLE SUBMIT LETTERS FOR OPEN SCHOOL BOARD SEAT

A TOTAL OF 14 PEOPLE MET THURSDAY’S 5 P.M. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT A LETTER OF INTEREST TO BE APPOINTED TO THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO FILL THE POSITION VACATED BY PERLA ALARCON-FLORY,

THE BEST KNOWN NAME OF THE FIVE NEWEST TO SUBMIT A LETTER IS FORMER SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER AND CITY FINANCE DIRECTOR JOHN MEYERS.

THE OTHER NEW SUBMISSIONS ARE FROM JEBEDIAH HIBBS, MARGUERITE CORTEZ, JUSTIN RHODES,AND DR. JULIAN LEE.

THE ORDER OF WHEN THEIR LETTER OF INTEREST WAS RECEIVED WILL BE THE ORDER IN WHICH THE CANDIDATES WILL SPEAK ON MONDAY TO THE CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD.

A FULL LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IS BELOW IN THAT ORDER.

1. Chad Krastel

2. Maria Rundquist

3. Philip Hamman

4. Shaun Broyhill

5. Julie Berens

6. Eric Boe

7. Semehar Ghebrekidan

8. Tashsa Cowan

9. Ryan Baker

10. Jebediah Hibbs

11. Marguerite Cortez

12. Justin Rhodes

13. John Meyers

14. Dr. Julian Lee