REYNOLDS HOPES TO APPEAL ABORTION INJUNCTION SOON

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS AN APPEAL WILL BE FILED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO CHALLENGE A JUDGE’S INJUNCTION THAT HAS BLOCKED ENFORCEMENT OF A BAN ON MOST ABORTIONS IN IOWA.

REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW LAST FRIDAY THAT IMMEDIATELY BANNED MOST ABORTIONS AT OR NEAR THE SIXTH WEEK OF A PREGNANCY, WHEN CARDIAC ACTIVITY IS FIRST DETECTED.

A POLK COUNTY JUDGE ISSUED A TEMPORARY INJUNCTION TO BLOCK ENFORCEMENT AS A LAWSUIT CHALLENGING THE POLICY MAKES ITS WAY THROUGH THE COURT SYSTEM.

THE BILL THAT PASSED IS NEARLY IDENTICAL TO A 2018 LAW THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL BY THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.