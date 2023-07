RAGBRAI STREET CLOSINGS ANNOUNCED

THE CITY IS ANTICIPATING NEARLY 40,000 GUESTS THIS WEEKEND AS MORE THAN 25,000 CYCLISTS WILL DEPART SIOUX CITY THIS SUNDAY FOR THE START OF THE 50TH ANNUAL REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

WITH SO MANY PEOPLE COMING TO TOWN AND THEN DEPARTING FOR THE FIRST LEG OF RAGBRAI, SEVERAL STREETS AND HIGHWAYS WILL BE AFFECTED.

CAPTAIN CHRIS GROVES OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS PEARL STREET WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC FROM GORDON DRIVE TO TRI-VIEW AVENUE AND THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF PEARL STREET FROM TRI-VIEW TO 3RD STREET STARTING AT NOON FRIDAY THROUGH NOON SUNDAY.

GROVES SAYS TRI-VIEW AVENUE IS ALSO AFFECTED:

GORDON DRIVE WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC FROM PEARL STREET TO PIERCE STREET AND THE WESTBOUND LANES FROM PIERCE STREET TO NEBRASKA STREET BEGINNING AT 8:00 A.M. ON SATURDAY JULY 22ND UNTIL NOON SUNDAY FOR THE RAGBRAI EXPO AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

LARSEN PARK ROAD WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON SATURDAY TO MOST PEOPLE:

WHEN THE RIDE BEGINS EARLY SUNDAY MORNING, PARTICIPANTS WILL PEDAL UP HAMILTON BOULEVARD FROM CHRIS LARSEN PARK TO HEAD OUT OF TOWN:

D12 AND FLOYD AT THE HIGHWAY 75 ON AND OFF RAMPS WILL ALSO BE CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING AS THE BIKE RIDERS PEDAL OUT OF SIOUX CITY INTO THE RURAL AREA TO HEAD TOWARDS STATE HIGHWAY 140 AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY.