NINE PEOPLE FILE LETTERS OF APPLICATION FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD

NINE PEOPLE HAVE SUBMITTED LETTERS OF INTEREST TO BE APPOINTED TO THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO FILL THE POSITION VACATED BY PERLA ALARCON-FLORY.

ALARCON-FLORY RESIGNED TO MOVE WITH HER FAMILY TO ARKANSAS IN JULY WHERE HER HUSBAND HAS A NEW JOB.

SOME OF THE APPLICANTS HAVE PREVIOUSLY RUN FOR SCHOOL BOARD.

THE NINE PEOPLE WHO HAVE FILED SO FAR ARE CHAD KRASTEL, MARIA RUNDQUIST, PHILIP HAMMAN, SHAUN BROYHILL, JULIE BERENS, ERIC BOE, SEMEHAR GHEBREKIDAN, TASHSA COWAN AND RYAN BAKER.

THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING LETTERS OF INTEREST IS 5 PM THURSDAY.