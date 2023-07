THE SIOUX CITY FARMERS MARKET WILL BE SET UP AT A DIFFERENT, TEMPORARY LOCATION THIS SATURDAY BECAUSE OF RAGBRAI EVENTS.

THE FARMER’S MARKET WILL TAKE PLACE IN GREAT SOUTHERN BANK’S PARKING LOT AT 329 PIERCE STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY.

THE MARKET WILL BE OPEN FROM 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

THE FARMER’S MARKET WILL RETURN TO ITS USUAL LOCATION NEXT WEDNESDAY, JULY 26TH, JUST WEST OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER OFF OF PEARL STREET AND TRI VIEW AVENUE.