U.S. & BRAZIL HAVE TRADE DISPUTE BREWING OVER ETHANOL

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS BRAZIL INTENDS TO PLACE BARRIERS ON TRADE IN U.S. ETHANOL.

FEENSTRA SAYS THAT NATION IS CONSIDERING A TARIFF ON ETHANOL EXPORTS FROM THE UNITED STATES TO BRAZIL.

FEENSTRA SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. HAS TO TAKE DECISIVE ACTION AGAINST BRAZIL:

BRAZIL IS A MAJOR COMPETITOR TO THE UNITED STATES IN ETHANOL PRODUCTION.