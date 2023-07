STORM LAKE BEGINS MANDATORY WATER CONSERVATION

THE CITY OF STORM LAKE, IOWA HAS DECLARED MANDATORY WATER CONSERVATION MEASURES TO BE IN EFFECT NOW THROUGH AUGUST 1ST.

THE MEASURES ARE THE SAME AS DURING VOLUNTARY CONSERVATION PERIODS, BUT MUNICIPAL INFRACTIONS WILL BE ISSUED FOR VIOLATIONS.

THE CITY SAYS THE ACTION IS NECESSARY BECAUSE TWO OF THE CITY’S WATER WELLS ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF COMMISSION BECAUSE OF NECESSARY AND UNFORESEEN REPAIRS.

THAT LIMITS THE AMOUNT OF WATER THAT CAN BE PUMPED AND PUTS STRESS ON THE OTHER WELLS AS THEY RUN AT CAPACITY TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND.

THE CITY WILL SEE ADDITIONAL WATER NEED THIS SUNDAY DURING THE RAGBRAI OVERNIGHT STAY ON JULY 23RD, WHEN AN EXPECTED ADDITIONAL 40,000 OR MORE PEOPLE WILL BE IN THE COMMUNITY OVERNIGHT.

THE CITY SAYS THE MANDATORY ACTION IS NOT DUE TO IMPROPER USAGE BY THE PUBLIC, AND THAT RESIDENTS HAVE DONE A FANTASTIC JOB ON WATER CONSERVATION WITH VOLUNTARY MEASURES.