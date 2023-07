RICKETTS OFFERS NEBRASKA SOLUTION FOR SNAP BENEFITS

NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS INTRODUCED HIS FIRST BILL TUESDAY, THE SNAP NEXT STEP ACT, WHICH HE ALSO CALLS THE PROVEN NEBRASKA SOLUTION BILL:

SNAPACT1 OC……TO WASHINGTON D.C. :13

THE JOB TRAINING PROPOSAL WOULD USE THE ADMINISTRATIVE FEES IN THE SNAP PROGRAM SO IT’S NOT COSTING ANY ADDITIONAL MONEY:

SNAPACT2 OC…..ON AVERAGE. :23

RICKETTS SAYS THE THE AVERAGE SNAP BENEFIT DROPPED FROM ABOUT $508 TO $179:

SNAPACT3 OC………FOR FOOD STAMPS. :07

RICKETTS SAYS THE BILL WILL HELP PEOPLE WHO ARE ABLE TO TAKE THESE JOBS AND GET THE TRAINING THEY NEED TO BE ABLE TO WORK.

HE MADE HIS COMMENTS ON FOX NEWS.