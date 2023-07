2023 Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend at the Iowa Speedway from KSCJ!

Listen for your chance to win one of TWO 4-pack of tickets for both Saturday and Sunday to the Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend at the Iowa Speedway from KSCJ. It’s a weekend of racing and great concerts with Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band, and Ed Sheeran performing on July 22nd and 23rd!