BURGUM TO CAMPAIGN IN SALIX ON WEDNESDAY

NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM IS THE LATEST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO MAKE A CAMPAIGN STOP IN SIOUXLAND.

BURGUM IS CURRENTLY SERVING HIS SECOND TERM AS GOVERNOR, AFTER BEING FIRST ELECTED IN 2020.

BURGUM WILL HOLD A TOWN HALL GATHERING AT 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY AT PORT NEAL WELDING LOCATED AT 2568 BARNETT AVENUE IN SALIX.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN FOR THE EVENT AT 3:30 P.M.

Photo via Facebook