BABY BOOM REPORTED AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S

MORE BABIES WERE BORN AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S IN JUNE THAN ANY OTHER PREVIOUS MONTH THIS YEAR.

HOSPITAL FIGURES SHOW 207 BIRTHS TOOK PLACE THERE LAST MONTH, INCLUDING 6 SETS OF MULTIPLES.

MARY OLHAUSEN, DIRECTOR OF WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S SERVICES AT ST. LUKE’S, SAYS AMONG THE 207 BIRTHS WERE 104 BABY GIRLS AND 103 BABY BOYS.

JUNE 20TH WAS THE BUSIEST DAY IN THE DELIVERY ROOM, WITH 14 BABIES BORN,

WITHIN A 10 DAY PERIOD, THE BIRTH CENTER EXPERIENCED 85 DELIVERIES.

JUNE SAW 30 MORE BIRTHS THAN MAY, DEMONSTRATING A GROWING DEMAND FOR THE HOSPITAL’S LABOR AND DELIVERY SERVICES.