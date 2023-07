A REMINDER THAT THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE PARADE TAKES PLACE THIS EVENING THROUGH DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

IT’S THE 60TH YEAR OF THE PARADE.

STAGING FOR THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 5:30 P.M. AT 4TH AND IOWA STREET.

THE PARADE STARTS AT 6:30 P.M MOVING DOWN 3RD STREET FROM IOWA TO PIERCE STREET, THEN TURNING DOWN TO THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER.

FOLLOWING THE PARADE, EVERYONE IS INVITED TO ATTEND THE DAIRY QUEEN ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND THE SMILE CONTEST FINALS AT THE LONG LINES REC CENTER.