TAYLOR TO SEEK 2ND TERM IN IOWA SENATE

STATE SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR OF SIOUX CENTER HAS DECIDED TO RUN FOR REELECTION IN SENATE DISTRICT 2, WHICH INCLUDES THE NORTHERN HALF OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY, AND THE SOUTHERN HALF OF SIOUX COUNTY.

TAYLOR PLANS A CAMPAIGN KICKOFF AND FUNDRAISER THURSDAY, JULY 27TH AT 7 P.M. AT THE SIOUX CENTER PUBLIC LIBRARY.

FORMER ACTING U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL MATT WHITAKER WILL BE THE FEATURED SPEAKER AT THE EVENT.

TAYLOR SAYS IN HIS FIRST TERM IN THE IOWA SENATE, HE STOOD FOR ADHERENCE TO THE CONSTITUTION, PROTECTION OF LIFE, AND WAS AN ADVOCATE FOR LANDOWNER PROPERTY RIGHTS.

TAYLOR IS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE.