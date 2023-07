ONE PERSON DEAD, ONE CRITICAL FOLLOWING FATAL SHOOTING & STABBING

ONE MAN IS DEAD AND ANOTHER HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A FATAL SHOOTING AND A STABBING EARLY MONDAY ON 26TH STREET.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 406 26TH STREET AROUND 4:20 A.M. FOR A REPORTED BURGLARY AND STABBING AT THE RESIDENCE:

THAT’S WHERE POLICE FOUND ANOTHER INJURED PERSON:

BOTH MEN WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.

GILL SAYS THE RESIDENT WHO WAS STABBED IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION WHILE THE MAN WHO WAS SHOT DIED FROM HIS INJURIES:

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.