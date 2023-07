RIVERS TO SEEK A SEAT ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD

TRISHA RIVERS OF SIOUX CITY HAS ANNOUNCED HER CANDIDACY FOR A SEAT ON THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION.

RIVERS WORKS AS THE SIOUXLAND PROJECT DIRECTOR FOR AN INDIGENOUS-LED NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION, GREAT PLAINS ACTION SOCIETY.

IN HER ANNOUNCEMENT, SHE SAYS SHE WILL BE A “BIG VOICE FOR EDUCATION,” WHO SEEKS TO EMPOWER STUDENTS, PARENTS AND FACULTY TO HAVE STRONG REPRESENTATION AND TO ENSURE EACH AND EVERY CHILD BENEFITS FROM THE BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL EDUCATION POSSIBLE.

RIVERS IS AN ENROLLED MEMBER OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA AND SERVES ON MANY BOARDS AND COMMITTEES IN THE REGION INCLUDING THE SIOUX CITY WARMING SHELTER, THE NATIVE AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE “INCLUSIVE SIOUX CITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE.”

MOST RECENTLY RIVERS WAS THE RECIPIENT OF THE 2022 YOUNG WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD AND THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WAR EAGLE AWARD.

SHE ANNOUNCED HER CANDIDACY SATURDAY EVENING AT THE SECOND-ANNUAL MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS RELATIVES POW WOW AT RIVERSIDE PARK.