NOBODY WON THE JACKPOTS IN FRIDAY’S MEGA MILLIONS AND SATURDAY’S POWERBALL DRAWINGS THIS PAST WEEKEND.

BOTH JACKPOTS CONTINUE TO RISE WELL BEYOND THE 500 MILLION DOLLAR MARK AND IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THAT’S A RARE THING.

BIGDRAW1 OC………SAME TIME” :09

THE POWERBALL DRAWING TAKES PLACES AGAIN TONIGHT, FOR AN ESTIMATED 900 MILLION DOLLARS:

BIGDRAW4 OC………DRIVES SALES FASTER. :21

MEGA MILLIONS NEXT DRAWING TUESDAY IS ESTIMATED AT 640 MILLION DOLLARS.

.