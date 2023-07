LOPEZ-WALKER ANNOUNCES CITY COUNCIL RUN

JESSICA LOPEZ-WALKER HAS ANNOUNCED HER CANDIDACY FOR A SEAT ON THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL.

LOPEZ-WALKER IS AN ENROLLED MEMBER OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA AND HOLDS DEGREES IN PSYCHOLOGY AND ART FROM NEBRASKA INDIAN COLLEGE.

SHE IS MARRIED WITH FIVE CHILDREN AND SERVES AS A FAMILY RECRUITER FOR FOSTER CARE IN SIOUX CITY.

LOPEZ-WALKER IS A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER AND SEAMSTRESS AND HAS BEEN EMPLOYED AT FEDEX THE PAST FOUR YEARS.

SHE IS ALSO AN INSTRUCTOR AT WINNEBAGO FOR HOCHUNK RENAISSANCE AND LITTLE PRIEST TRIBAL COLLEGE.

LOPEZ-WALKER’S SLOGAN IS “A FIERCE ADVOCATE FOR ALL” WHERE SHE IS FOCUSED ON ISSUES CONCERNING HOMELESSNESS, WORKFORCE HOUSING, DIVERSITY, HUMAN TRAFFICKING, SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, CLEAN WATER AND CLEAN AIR.

SHE FORMALLY ANNOUNCED HER CANDIDACY AT THE SECOND-ANNUAL MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS RELATIVES POW WOW THAT WAS HELD SATURDAY EVENING AT RIVERSIDE PARK.