FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR HULL

A HULL, IOWA MAN WAS KILLED FRIDAY AS HE WAS WORKING ON THE BACK OF A TRUCK IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AT 10:15 A.M. AT LIVESTOCK EQUIPMENT AND MANUFACTURING, TWO MILES WEST OF HULL.

69-YEAR-OLD HARVARD PUNT WAS WORKING ON A LOAD OF CATTLE GATES THAT WERE ON THE FLATBED OF A PICKUP. PUNT CLIMBED ON THE BED TO SECURE THE LOAD WHEN THE GATES FELL FROM THE VEHICLE, CRUSHING PUNT UNDERNEATH.

PUNT DIED AS A RESULT OF THE INJURIES.

THE SIOUX CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT, HULL FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE SIOUX COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER ASSISTED AT THE SCENE.