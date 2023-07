REYNOLDS SIGNS HEARTBEAT BILL INTO LAW

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED IOWA’S HEARTBEAT BILL INTO LAW.

THE GOVERNOR SIGNED THE BILL WHILE SPEAKING AT THE FAMILY LEADERSHIP SUMMIT IN DES MOINES FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

SIGNED1 OC……….UNMISTAKABLE MESSAGE :10.

REYNOLDS WAS JOINED ON STAGE BY THE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE FOR THE BILL SIGNING, AND THANKED THEM FOR AGAIN PASSING THE BILL THAT WAS FIRST PASSED IN 2018, BUT BLOCKED BY A COURT INJUNCTION:

SIGNED2 OC……..OF OUR LAWS. :20

THE MEASURE BECOMES LAW IMMEDIATELY WITH HER SIGNING AND WILL EFFECTIVELY BAN NEARLY ALL ABORTIONS AFTER ABOUT SIX WEEKS OF PREGNANCY.

IT WILL PROHIBIT ABORTIONS AFTER CARDIAC ACTIVITY IS DETECTED IN AN EMBRYO, WHICH CAN HAPPEN AS EARLY AS SIX WEEKS INTO A PREGNANCY.

A COURT HEARING WAS WRAPPING UP AS REYNOLDS SIGNED THE BILL.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD AND THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION ARE ASKING A JUDGE FOR AN INJUNCTION TO BLOCK THE NEW LAW.