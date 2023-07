POWER RESTORED AFTER OUTAGE IN PART OF MORNINGSIDE

POWER WAS RESTORED TO NEARLY ALL CUSTOMERS JUST BEFORE 2:30 P.M.

Updated 2:32 P.M. 7/14/23

———————————————

OVER 2200 MID AMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS IN MORNINGSIDE ARE WITHOUT POWER THIS AFTERNOON.

THE POWER OUTAGE BEGAN AT 12:15 P.M. AND REPAIRS ARE UNDERWAY IN THE LINCOLN WAY AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

THAT’S WHERE FALLING TREE LIMBS TOOK DOWN POWER LINES EARLIER THIS WEEK DURING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS.

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ESTIMATES POWER WILL BE BACK ON WITHIN THE NEXT HOUR.