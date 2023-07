LOTTERY JACKPOTS EACH TOP $500 MILLION

THE JACKPOTS FOR BOTH THE POWERBALL AND MEGA MILLIONS DRAWINGS HAVE MOVED BEYOND THE 500 MILLION DOLLAR MARK.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THAT’S A RARE THING.

BIGDRAW1 OC………SAME TIME” :09

AROUND 90 PERCENT OF PLAYERS LET THE COMPUTER PICK THEIR NUMBERS.

NEUBAUER SAYS YOUR CHANCES ARE THE SAME WHETHER YOU DO THAT OR CHOOSE YOUR OWN NUMBERS.

BIGDRAW2 OC……….IN THE GAME. :13

THE ONE THING THAT IS THE SAME FOR BOTH GAMES IS THE 8:59 P-M SALES CUT OFF FOR TICKET PURCHASES.

BIGDRAW3 OC………AUTOMATIC CUT OFF :13

THE POWERBALL DRAWING IS AN ESTIMATED 875 MILLION DOLLARS, WHILE MEGA MILLIONS IS ESTIMATED AT 560 MILLION.

THE NEXT MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING IS TONIGHT (FRIDAY) AND THE NEXT POWERBALL DRAW IS SATURDAY.