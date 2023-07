JUDGE TO RULE ON INJUNCTION REQUEST AGAINST HEARTBEAT LAW

A POLK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE HEARD ARGUMENTS FRIDAY FROM PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH CENTRAL STATES AND THE EMMA GOLDMAN CLINIC SEEKING AN INJUNCTION TO BLOCK THE FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD ATTORNEY PETER IM ARGUED FOR AN INJUNCTION AGAINST THE LAW, SAYING IT CREATES AN UNDUE BURDEN ON WOMEN.

:11

IM SAYS THE ACT WOULD HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES FOR IOWANS, AND THERE WILL BE IOWANS WHO WILL BE FORCED TO REMAIN PREGNANT UNDER THE ACT.

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL DANIEL JOHNSTON ARGUED FOR THE STATE, SAYING PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S ARGUMENT LEAVES ONE THING OUT.

:11

HE ARGUED THE STATE HAS AN INTEREST IN PROTECTING THE UNBORN, AND THAT THE PUBLIC INTEREST IS IRREPARABLY HARMED WHEN IT IS ENJOINED FROM ENFORCING ITS DEMOCRATICALLY ENACTED STATUTES.

JUDGE JOSEPH SEIDLIN SAID HE COULD “NOT THINK OF ANYTHING THAT WOULD BE MORE INSULTING, THAN TO RULE FROM THE BENCH ON SUCH A SERIOUS ISSUE.

HE SAYS HE WILL DO HIS BEST TO ISSUE A RULING ON MONDAY.