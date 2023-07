FORMER LE MARS RESIDENTS HOPE TO REUNITE IN URBANDALE

A FORMER MAYOR OF LE MARS WANTS TO KNOW HOW MANY FORMER RESIDENTS OF THE ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD NOW LIVE IN THE DES MOINES AREA.

DON PAULIN HAS ORGANIZED A REUNION SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT A PARK IN URBANDALE. HE GOT THE IDEA FROM AN EVENT THAT TAKES PLACE EACH YEAR IN CALIFORNIA.

PAULIN SAYS HE KNOWS THERE ARE FORMER LE MARS RESIDENTS LIVING IN THE DES MOINES AREA, AND THEY WANT TO GET ACQUAINTED:

PAULIN AND TWO OTHER FORMER LE MARS RESIDENTS, JASON PARKIN AND ANN KINDWALL, ORGANIZED THE EVENT.

PAULIN IS URGING GUESTS TO BRING THEIR OWN REFRESHMENTS, LAWN CHAIRS, GAMES AND BUSINESS CARDS:

PAULIN HOPES THIS BECOMES AN ANNUAL EVENT

THEY WILL MEET AT WALKER JOHNSTON OPEN SHELTER IN URBANDALE SATURDAY FROM 3 TO 5 PM.

