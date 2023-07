TWO FATAL FIRES IN DICKINSON COUNTY

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD FOLLOWING SEPARATE HOUSE FIRES THURSDAY MORNING IN DICKINSON COUNTY.

LAKE PARK FIRE CHIEF BRANDON EHRET THEY RECIEVED A REPORT OF A HOUSE FIRE AROUND ONE O’CLOCK WITH SOMEONE POSSIBLY PERSON TRAPPED INSIDE.

THAT UNIDENTIFIED MAN LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AND THAT CHIEF EHRET SAYS THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL IS HELPING THEM DETERMIE THE CAUSE.

THE SECOND FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 7:30 A-M IN MILFORD WHERE CREWS THERE FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM MULTIPLE LOCATIONS OF THE TWO-STORY HOME.

THE BODY OF A FEMALE WAS DISCOVERED IN THE LIVING ROOM AREA.

HER NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, AND THE CAUSE OF THAT FIRE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.