SOUTH SIOUX SENIOR CENTER CELEBRATES RE-OPENING

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SENIOR CENTER, ALSO KNOWN AS THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, CELEBRATED ITS REOPENING THURSDAY WITH A RIBBON CUTTING.

THE CENTER HAS BEEN CLOSED SIX MONTHS FOR RENOVATIONS TO ITS FOOD SERVICE AREA AND ENTRANCE, AND HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBILITY.

TERRY BARNETT IS BOARD PRESIDENT OF THE CENTER, AND SAYS A LOT OF WORK TOOK PLACE IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME:

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROVIDED A COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FOR $508,649 TO SUPPORT FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS AND OTHER DONATIONS HELPED PAY FOR THE UPGRADE IN FACILITIES.

BEVERLY BATES IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF THE CENTER, AND SAYS ACTIVITiES ARE RAMPING UP AGAIN:

THEY WILL BE SERVING NOON MEALS TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY THANKS TO NEW COOK PAT MCKEEVER.

BARNETT SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP, ESPECIALLY WITH ANOTHER PROGRAM THEY WANT TO RESUME:

THE CENTER REMAINS LOCATED AT 1501 WEST 29TH STREET IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

