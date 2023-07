RICKETTS CHALLENGES WHITE HOUSE ON FLAG FLYING

REPUBLICAN SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA IS CALLING OUT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FEDERAL AGENCIES TO SHOW INCLUSIVITY TOWARD PRO-LIFE AMERICANS BY FLYING PRO-LIFE FLAGS DURING OCTOBER, WHICH IS RESPECT LIFE MONTH.

THE NEBRASKA SENATOR SENT 20 LETTERS TO BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AGENCIES WITH THE REQUEST.

RICKETTS WROTE THAT “MANY AMERICANS FELT THE WHITE HOUSE’S PRIDE CELEBRATION EARLIER THIS MONTH AND THE FLYING OF THE PRIDE FLAG AT THE WHITE HOUSE WAS A STATEMENT THAT YOU AND YOUR ADMINISTRATION ONLY CELEBRATE SOME AMERICANS.”

HE WENT ON TO SAY HE SINCERELY HOPES THAT IS NOT THE CASE. BY ALSO HONORING RESPECT LIFE MONTH LATER THIS YEAR AND FLYING THE PRO-LIFE FLAG.