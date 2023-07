SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE DOESN’T WANT TO CALL FOR A SPECIAL SESSION ON THE CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE DILEMMA AND EMINENT DOMAIN, SAYING IT WOULD BE POINTLESS RIGHT NOW.

NOEM SAYS THERE’S CURRENTLY NO ABILITY TO PASS A NEW BILL AND UNTIL STATUTE IS CHANGED AND THE CONSTITUTION IS CHANGED, SHE IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR LANDOWNERS.

NOEM SAYS SHE ALSO RECOGNIZES SOUTH DAKOTA IS A STATE THAT FOLLOWS ITS LAWS.