METRO COUNTIES RANK HIGH IN ECONOMIC SURVEY

TWO OF OUR METRO COUNTIES RANK HIGH IN A NEW ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SURVEY BY SITE SELECTION MAGAZINE.

UNION COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA AND DAKOTA COUNTY, NEBRASKA FINISHED SECOND AND THIRD RESPECTIVELY AMONG ALL COUNTIES NATIONALLY IN PER CAPITA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS.

THE COUNTIES WERE LABELED AS “AMERICA’S BEST COUNTIES BY PROJECTS PER CAPITA AMONG ALL U.S COUNTIES WITH POPULATIONS OF AT LEAST 10,000 RESIDENTS.

THE SITE SELECTION ARTICLE, ENTITLED “HEROES OF THE HEARTLAND,” HERALDED THE OVERALL SUCCESS OF THE MIDWEST, AND THE SIOUX CITY METRO SPECIFICALLY,

THE SIOUX CITY METRO AREA CLAIMS THE NO. 1 SPOT IN SITE SELECTION’S ANNUAL TIER 3 TOP METROS CATEGORY AND HAS 11 FIRST IN THE NATION POPULATION CATEGORY RANKINGS IN THE LAST 17 YEARS.

THOSE SEPARATE AND INDEPENDENT RANKINGS ARE RELEASED EACH MARCH.