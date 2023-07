KEMP’S & HY-VEE TEAM UP FOR DAIRY DONATION TO FOOD BANK

MILK IS A TOUGH COMMODITY FOR FOOD BANKS TO STORE AND DISTRIBUTE, BECAUSE OF ITS SHORT SHELF LIFE AND NEED FOR REFRIGERATION.

KEMP’S DAIRY AND LOCAL HY-VEES HAVE COME UP WITH A SOLUTION BY PARTNERING TO BENEFIT THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND BY DONATING NEARLY 39,000 GIVING COW MILK CARTONS FOR DISTRIBUTION ACROSS THEIR 11-COUNTY SERVICE AREA.

JAY JOHNSON IS THE SALES DIRECTOR FOR KEMP’S LE MARS FACILITY, AND SAYS THE GIVING COW MILK CARTONS HAVE A SPECIAL ADVANTAGE FOR DISTRIBUTION:

JAMIE BOCKELMANN IS OPERATIONS MANAGER OF THE FOOD BANK AND SAYS THIS MILK WILL HELP CHILDREN AMONG THE NEARLY 25,000 FOOD INSECURE IN SIOUXLAND:

WHILE IT SOUNDS LIKE A LOT OF MILK, THE CARTONS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED QUICKLY OVER THE NEXT TWO MONTHS.

FOOD BANK ASSOCIATE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR VALERIE PETERSEN SAYS COMPANIES LIKE KEMP’S ARE CRITICAL TO HAVING ENOUGH FOOD TO MEET THE AREA DEMAND:

KEMP’S SAYS THEY WILL HAVE ANOTHER GIVING COW CONTRIBUTION TO THE FOOD BANK COMING IN NOVEMBER,…WITH THAT DONATION LIKELY BEING CHOCOLATE MILK CARTONS.