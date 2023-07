WOODBURY SUPERVISORS PRESENT LAND OWNER ENERGY POLICY STATEMENT

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE PRESENTED A POLICY SUPPORTING LAND OWNERS WHO OPPOSE THEIR PROPERTY BEING TAKEN OR USED FOR ENERGY PROJECTS SUCH AS THE PROPOSED CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES.

JEREMY TAYLOR PRESENTED THE FIRST READING OF THE PROPOSAL AT TUESDAY AFTERNOON’S MEETING:

SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON ALSO READ SOME OF THE SPECIFICS OF THE POLICY:

THE PROPOSAL LAYS OUT HOW THE BOARD WOULD LIKE TO SEE WOODBURY COUNTY GROW.

SINCE SUPERVISORS KEITH RADIG AND DANIEL BITTINGER WERE ABSENT FROM TUESDAY’S MEETING, TAYLOR ASKED TO PUT OFF APPROVING THE MEASURE UNTIL ALL FIVE BOARD MEMBERS WERE PRESENT:

TAYLOR AND NELSON ALSO PRESENTED COPIES OF THE POLICY TO PEOPLE AT LAST WEEKEND’S MEETING IN FORT DODGE OPPOSING CARBON PIPELINES.