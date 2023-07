STRONG THUNDERSTORMS RIP THROUGH SIOUXLAND, DOWNING TREES & POWER LINES

THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WINDS BLEW THROUGH SIOUX CITY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING, DOWNING TREES AND TAKING DOWN POWER LINES.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT MARK HUBERTY SAYS WARNING SIRENS FOR STRONG WINDS WERE SOUNDED IN TOWN SHORTLY BEFORE 5 A.M. AND OVER 13-HUNDRED MIDAMERICAN CUSTOMERS WERE WITHOUT POWER BECAUSE OF THE DOWNED LINES.

A TREE BROUGHT DOWN ONE POWER LINE ON BURTON STREET ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE AND FALLING TREE LIMBS TOOK DOWN LINES ALONG LINCOLN WAY ON THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN..

HUBERTY SAYS THERE ARE ALSO SEVERAL TRAFFIC LIGHTS THAT ARE FLASHING OR OUT OF COMMISSION.

MIDAMERICAN CREWS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON RESTORING POWER TO THE AFFECTED AREAS OF SIOUX CITY.

AS OF 11:30 A.M. ONLY 79 PEOPLE WERE STILL WITHOUT POWER.

FURTHER SOUTH, AROUND 5800 RESIDENTS WERE ALSO WITHOUT POWER BECAUSE OF THE STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THAT HAD REPORTED WINDS OF 50-60 MILES PER HOUR.