ST. LUKE’S DEDICATES TWO NEW PEDIATRICS ROOMS

ST. LUKE’S FOUNDATION CELEBRATED AN EXPANSION OF THE THEMED PEDIATRIC PATIENT ROOM PROJECT AT SIOUX CITY’S UNITYPOINT HOSPITAL WITH THE DEICATION OF TWO NEW SPONSORED ROOMS.

THE ROOMS SPONSORED BY C.W. SUTER AND WILSON TRAILER WERE UNVEILED WEDNESDAY.WITH A CEREMONIAL RIBBON CUTTING.

THE NEWLY RENOVATED ROOMS EACH HAVE A PLAYFUL THEME THAT POINTS BACK TO THE BUSINESSES THEY ARE SPONSORED BY.

C.W. SUTER’S ROOM HAS A SPACE-THEME WHILE WILSON TRAILER’S IS FARM-THEMED.