SIOUX CITY CATHOLIC DIOCESE LEADS RELIEF EFFORT TO SOUTHERN BORDER

ON WEDNESDAY, BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS OF THE SIOUX CITY CATHOLIC DIOCESE WAS AMONG SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO LOADED A SEMI-TRUCK TRAILER IN LE MARS WITH 171,000 PRE-PREPARED AND FREEZE-DRIED MEALS ALONG WITH EIGHT PALLETS OF CLOTHING AND SUPPLIES IN RESPONSE TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS.

THE SUPPLIES ARE HEADED FOR THE HUMANITARIAN RESPITE CENTER IN MCALLEN, TEXAS, WHICH IS OPERATED THROUGH THE CATHOLIC CHARITIES OFFICE IN THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY.

MANY OF THE MEALS WERE PACKAGED BY DIOCESAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS AND STAFF THROUGH MULTIPLE THEN FEED JUST ONE PACKING EVENTS.

BISHOP NICKLESS LOADED THE FINAL PALLET ONTO THE TRAILER, THEN BLESSED THE CONTENTS WHICH WILL BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO THE RESPITE CENTER TO AID THE PEOPLE AT THE U.S./MEXICO BORDER.

THE DIOCESE IS ASSISTING WITH THE MAJORITY OF THE COST TO SHIP THE GOODS TO MCALLEN.

PARTNERS IN THE PROJECT INCLUDE THEN FEED JUST ONE, THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER OF LE MARS, COPPER COIN THRIFT OF LE MARS, HELPING HANDS OF LE MARS, MARY’S CHOICE OF SIOUX CITY, SCHUSTER TRUCKING OF LE MARS AND ST. MARY’S CHURCH IN HAWARDEN AS WELL AS THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY.