SCARLETT WON’T RUN FOR 2ND SCHOOL BOARD TERM

MONIQUE SCARLETT SAYS SHE WILL NOT SEEK A SECOND TERM ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

SCARLETT, A LONG TIME COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER, RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IT HAS BEEN ALMOST FOUR YEARS OF LEARNING, DEVELOPING, CONVERSATIONS, DISAGREEMENTS AND OPPOSITION WHILE SHARING HER DECISIONS AND BELIEFS.

SHE SAYS SHE HAS NO REGRETS OF TAKING ON THE DECISION IN 2019 TO RUN AND BE ELECTED.

SCARLETT AND FORMER BOARD CHAIR PERLA ALACON-FLORYWERE THE FIRST EVER FEMALE MINORITY LEADERSHIP IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SHE SAYS SERVING THE COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PASSION, PRIORITY AND PLAN.