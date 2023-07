PENCE APPLAUDS REYNOLDS’ NEUTRALITY IN GOP PRESIDENTIAL RACE

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYS HE WELCOMES GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PLEDGE TO REMAIN NEUTRAL RIGHT NOW IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE.

PENCE’S COMMENTS COME AFTER FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP LASHED OUT AT REYNOLDS, NOTING HE ENDORSED HER IN 2018.

TRUMP SAID REYNOLDS WAS NOT BEING INVITED TO HIS CAMPAIGN EVENTS BECAUSE SHE WON’T ENDORSE A CANDIDATE BEFORE THE IOWA CAUCUSES.

SITTING IOWA GOVERNORS RARELY ENDORSE A CANDIDATE BEFORE THE IOWA CAUCUSES. IT’S ONLY HAPPENED TWICE IN THE LAST 44 YEARS.

REYNOLDS HAS SAID HER NEUTRALITY SHOWS ALL CANDIDATES ARE WELCOME TO CAMPAIGN IN IOWA.

PENCE IS PRAISING REYNOLDS FOR CALLING THE LEGISLATURE BACK INTO SPECIAL SESSION TUESDAY TO PASS A FETAL HEARTBEAT LAW.

PENCE IS AMONG THE SIX G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES WHO WILL BE SPEAKING FRIDAY IN DES MOINES AT THE FAMILY LEADER’S LEADERSHIP SUMMIT.

