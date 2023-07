NOEM EXPANDS SD PRESCRIPTION DRUG CACHE

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ANNOUNCED THAT SOUTH DAKOTA’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH WILL EXPAND ITS MEDICAL CACHE TO HELP COMBAT THE SHORTAGE OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN THE STATE.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HAS STOCKPILED DRUGA IN SIOUX FALLS AND RAPID CITY.

NOEM SAYS MORE CITIES AROUND THE STATE WILL NOW BE INCLUDED IN THAT EFFORT:

GOVERNOR NOEM IS ALSO INCREASING THE KINDS OF DRUGS BEING STOCKPILED:

SHE IS ALSO SENDING LETTERS TO CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP, SOUTH DAKOTA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION, AND THE COMMISSIONER OF THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ASKING FOR SWIFT, DECISIVE ACTION TO PROVIDE LONG-TERM POLICY SOLUTIONS THAT WILL ADDRESS THE MEDICATION SHORTAGES.