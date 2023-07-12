LOTS OF NEW FOOD COMING TO THE IOWA STATE FAIR

THE IOWA STATE FAIR WILL HAVE 64 NEW FOODS WHEN IT OPENS THE GATES IN AUGUST. RADIO IOWA’S DAR DANIELSON REPORTS.

2023 New Food List

(Banh Mi) Vietnamese Sandwich; (CafÃ© Muoi) Salted Coffee; A-Hootenanny Ice Cream; Amish Donuts; Apple Pie Cookie Ice Cream; Bacon and Sweet Corn Lobster Rolls; Bacon Cheddar Pretzel Dog; Bauder’s Cherry Dream Ice Cream; Berry Bowl-Frozen Sorbet; Birch Beer Soda; Blueberry Mini Donuts; Bubble Tea; Bucket of Soda; Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries; Burrito Bowl; Butterbeer Ice Cream; Byrd Dawg Crispy Chicken Sandwich; Caramel Apple Cake Pops; Catfish in a Boat or on a Stick; Chicken Salad Hoagie; Chopped Brisket Sandwich; Chopped Italian Chicken Hoagie; Chopped Italian Ham Hoagie;Chopped Italian Roast Beef Hoagie; Citrus Boost Energy Drink; Cookie Dough Sundae, Cotton Candy Art, Cotton Candy Cheese Cake, Craft Link on a Stick, Crunch Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick, Deep Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-N-Cheese Grilled Cheese, Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick, Deep Fried Sweet Corn Nugget. Dill Pickle Flavored Cheese Curds, Dough Crazy (Chocolate Chip, Cake Batter, Brownie Batter, Brookie, CC Dough w/o CC, Monster, Cherry Chocolate Chip, Cookies and Cream) Sweet Stick, Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail, Grilled Shrimp on a Stick, Grinder Ball, Hot Stuff Grilled Cheese, Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae, Iowa Twinkie-Jalapeno Filled with Pulled Pork, Corn and Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Bacon, Smoked with Sweet and Sticky BBQ, Finished with Ranch. Korean Bacon Egg Dog. Korean Egg Dog, Lamb Gyro Salad, Made from Scratch Bacon Maple Monkey Bread, Orange (with Peppermint) Sipper, Orange Float, Orange Slush, Orange-Frosty, Oreo Brownie Blast, Peanut Butter Cream Donuts, Pop Corn Shrimp, Pork Belly Pinwheel, Raspberry Chipotle Grilled Cheese, Shrimp Ceviche, Shrimp Poke Bowl, Shrimp Tacos, Soft Serve Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae,Southern Fried Corn on the Cob, The Ooey Gooey All American Grilled Cheese, Ube Funnel Cake, Walking Banana Dessert,Walking Smores Dessert, Walleye in a Boat or on a Stick.