RICKETTS ATTENDS NATO SUMMIT IN LITHUANIA

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA WAS PART OF A GROUP OF SENATORS WHO VISITED CAMP HERKUS, THE U.S. ARMY BASE IN PABRADÄ,, LITHUANIA THIS WEEK..

RICKETTS IS THE REPUBLICAN RANKING MEMBER OF THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE ON EUROPE AND REGIONAL SECURITY COOPERATION,

HE WAS JOINED BY FIVE OTHER U.S. SENATORS INCLUDING SENATE MAJORITY WHIP DICK DURBIN OF ILLINOIS.

RICKETTS SAYS THE MILITARY BASE IN LITHUANIA IS A CRITICAL STRATEGIC OUTPOST IN OUR EFFORTS TO DETER RUSSIAN AGGRESSION IN THE BALTICS.

THE SENATORS MET WITH DEPUTY COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE U.S. ARMY EUROPE AND AFRICA COMMAND, LT. GEN. ANDREW ROHLING.

RICKETTS IS PART OF A BIPARTISAN DELEGATION ATTENDING THE 2023 NATO SUMMIT IN LITHUANIA.

THE GROUP MET WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN AND OTHER WORLD OFFICIALS.