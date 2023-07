PUBLIC LIBRARY FEATURES RAGBRAI EXHIBIT

SIOUX CITY’S WILBUR AALFS PUBLIC LIBRARY IS THE LATEST LOCAL VENUE TO DISPLAY AN EXHIBIT ON THE 50 YEAR HISTORY OF RAGBRAI.

THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA,IS THE WORLD’S OLDEST, LARGEST, AND LONGEST RECREATIONAL BICYCLE TOURING EVENT..

THE EXHIBIT CELEBRATES THE 50 YEAR MILESTONE WITH PHOTOS AND NEWSPAPER CLIPPINGS HIGHLIGHTING THE BIKE RIDES AND ITS MANY STARTS HERE IN SIOUXLAND.

THE RAGBRAI DISPLAY IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR OF THE DOWNTOWN LIBRARY AT 529 PIERCE STREET NOW THROUGH AUGUST.