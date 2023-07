KING MULLS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CARBON PIPELINES

FORMER IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING SAYS HE’S IN TALKS WITH THREE LAW FIRMS ABOUT FILING A LAWSUIT TO TRY TO BLOCK CONSTRUCTION OF CARBON PIPELINES.

KING FILED PAPERWORK MONDAY WITH THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD TO BE ON RECORD AS AN OPPONENT OF THE PROJECTS.

KING SAYS HE’S AWARE LAW FIRMS ARE ALREADY REPRESENTING LANDOWNERS AND COUNTY OFFICIALS OPPOSED TO THE PIPELINES IN STATE COURT, BUT KING SAYS THE FOCUS SHOULD BE OVERTURNING A 2005 U-S SUPREME COURT DECISION.

THAT RULING SAID PRIVATE PROPERTY CAN BE CLAIMED FOR A PRIVATE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT THROUGH THE GOVERNMENT’S EMINENT DOMAIN PROCESS.

ONE OF THE CARBON PIPELINE DEVELOPERS IS BRUCE RASTETTER, WHO CONTRIBUTED TO REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S SUCCESSFUL 2020 BID TO UNSEAT KING.

RASTETTER’S SUMMIT CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE, ALONG WITH TWO OTHER DEVELOPERS, MAY QUALIFY FOR UP TO 100 BILLION IN FEDERAL TAX CREDITS OVER THE NEXT DECADE.

ON SATURDAY, KING MET IN FORT DODGE WITH OVER 150 PEOPLE FROM THE FIVE STATE REGION WHO ARE OPPOSED TO THE CARBON PIPELINES.

